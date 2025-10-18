  1. Residential Customers
Lightning dismissal at Forest Ndoye already has a new coach at Nottingham

SDA

18.10.2025 - 16:16

Ange Postecoglou has already had to leave Nottingham Forrest again
Keystone

Swiss international Dan Ndoye has been given a new coach at Nottingham Forest. Ange Postecoglou is sacked immediately after the 3-0 home defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA

18.10.2025, 16:16

18.10.2025, 16:29

The 60-year-old Australian had only taken over from Nuno Espirito Santo on September 9, but had failed to lead the team to victory in eight games. The 3-0 defeat against Chelsea was the sixth defeat under his leadership.

Club boss Evangelos Marinakis probably made the decision to drop the coach during the game. Towards the middle of the second half, the Greek owner of the club left his seat in the stadium. Just 20 minutes after the final whistle, Forest officially announced Postecoglu's departure.

It is still unclear who will take over from the Australian.

