Bologna's players celebrate the clear victory with their fans Keystone

Bologna take a huge step towards their first cup final appearance since 1974 with a 3-0 win away to Empoli in the semi-final first leg.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dan Ndoye was involved with two assists in Thijs Dallinga's goals for 2:0 (29') and 3:0 (51'). Remo Freuler was also in the starting line-up, with Michel Aebischer coming on as a substitute in the closing stages.

The second leg will take place in Bologna on April 24.