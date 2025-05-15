"It's unbelievable" Ndoye shoots Bologna to their first title in 51 years and makes himself immortal

Dan Ndoye delights the whole of Bologna. In the Coppa final against AC Milan, he scored his team's first title in 51 years. The man of the match is overjoyed and celebrated by the fans.

Dan Ndoye shoots Bologna to their first title win in 51 years in the final against AC Milan.

The Swiss hero missed the previous games through injury.

"Unbelievable" to win the title with this team and in front of such a crowd, said the man of the match. Show more

In the 53rd minute, the ball reaches Dan Ndoye in a roundabout way. The Swiss player passes his opponents and smashes the ball into the net. As there was no goal before or after, the 24-year-old international was the hero of the match. It was Bologna's first title win in 51 years!

"Unbelievable," says Ndoye after the game. "The atmosphere in this stadium, with all our fans ... It was a tough game, but to win this title at the end is incredible. For the team, the city and the fans." The brief analysis of the "Man of the Match" is simple: "We scored the goal at the right time and then defended very well to the end."

The fact that Ndyoe became the match-winner is like a fairytale. For a long time, it was uncertain whether he would be able to play at all. He missed the last three league games due to a thigh injury - but he won the race against time and made himself immortal in Bologna.

His market value has exploded over the last few years and has been pushed up a little further with every update - he is now valued at 25 million euros by the online portal "Transfermarkt". After this game, he may well shoot up another million or two. Ndoye's contract runs until the end of June 2027, but there are likely to be many interested parties who will try to prise him away sooner.

The Bologna stars have not yet been able to celebrate the title too wildly. Five days before the Coppa triumph, Bologna - without Ndoye - lost 3-1 to AC Milan and slipped from a Champions League place to seventh in the table. The gap to fourth-placed Juventus Turin is therefore two points with two rounds to go, meaning they still have their sights set on the Champions League.

Bologna host Fiorentina on Sunday before their final game of the season against Genoa on May 25.

