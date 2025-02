Dan Ndoye wins the duel with Strahinja Pavlovic. Keystone

Dan Ndoye scores Bologna to a prestigious win against AC Milan in the Serie A supplementary match. The Swiss international scored in the 82nd minute to secure a 2-1 win.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ndoye's sixth goal of the season was the result of good work from Nicolo Cambiaghi. In the penalty area, the 24-year-old striker was quicker to the ball than Strahinja Pavlovic, his former team-mate at FC Basel.