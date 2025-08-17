Dan Ndoye was allowed to cheer for the first time in the Premier League. IMAGO/Shutterstock

Dan Ndoye scores a goal in his first Premier League game. The Swiss winger, who joined Nottingham Forest from Bologna in the summer, scored to make it 2-0 in a 3-1 home win against Brentford.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the 42nd minute, the 22-time international converted a powerful pass from Morgan Gibbs-White with his head. The other two goals for Nottingham were also scored before the break by New Zealand striker Chris Wood.

In addition to Ndoye, a second former Basel player came to the fore in England on Sunday. Riccardo Calafiori scored the only goal in the 1st round clash between Manchester United and Arsenal. The Italian scored with his head after 13 minutes for the Londoners following a corner kick.

You might also be interested in