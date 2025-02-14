  1. Residential Customers
Serie A Ndoye shines with brace in Bologna win

SDA

14.2.2025 - 23:27

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye celebrates with the Bologna fans
Switzerland's Dan Ndoye celebrates with the Bologna fans
Keystone

Dan Ndoye played to great effect in Bologna's 3-2 home win over Torino in the 25th round of Serie A.

Keystone-SDA

14.02.2025, 23:27

14.02.2025, 23:34

The Swiss international made it 1-0 from an acute angle in the 20th minute and scored from the penalty spot in the 70th minute to make it 2-2. The 24-year-old winger thus played a key role in Bologna remaining unbeaten in all competitions for the tenth time in a row. The hosts' winning goal in the 90th minute was an own goal by Cristiano Biraghi.

Ndoye scored a brace for the second time in the current championship, having already scored twice against Venezia on November 30. He has now scored a total of five goals in Serie A this season. Captain Remo Freuler also played for Bologna, with Michel Aebischer coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute.

