Switzerland's Dan Ndoye celebrates with the Bologna fans Keystone

Dan Ndoye played to great effect in Bologna's 3-2 home win over Torino in the 25th round of Serie A.

The Swiss international made it 1-0 from an acute angle in the 20th minute and scored from the penalty spot in the 70th minute to make it 2-2. The 24-year-old winger thus played a key role in Bologna remaining unbeaten in all competitions for the tenth time in a row. The hosts' winning goal in the 90th minute was an own goal by Cristiano Biraghi.

Ndoye scored a brace for the second time in the current championship, having already scored twice against Venezia on November 30. He has now scored a total of five goals in Serie A this season. Captain Remo Freuler also played for Bologna, with Michel Aebischer coming on as a substitute in the 87th minute.