Switzerland win the test match against Mexico 4:2. The grades for the game.

Grade: 4 Goal Gregor Kobel

Kobel has room for improvement in the build-up play. Initiated Mexico's first chance with his misplaced pass in the 5th minute, but made up for it himself. Then he was strong in the 29th minute. Kobel makes two miraculous saves. He had no chance when he conceded the first goal, but was later caught at the near post.

Grade: 3 Defense Silvan Widmer

Despite an improved performance in the 2nd half, Widmer never really got into the game. Ran up and down a lot, but mostly without the ball at his feet. Strong, however, how he checkmated a Mexican defender with a hook shortly before the break and almost scored the 2:0 (keeper Rangel parried). Replaced in the 86th minute.

Grade: 4 Defense Manuel Akanji

The boss of the defense as usual. Directs and coordinates. He neither stands out nor falls behind as a player. Finished after 62 minutes.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Aurèle Amenda

A great performance from the central defender, with one small flaw. Before the Mexican equalizer to make it 1:1, he doesn't get the ball under control as he should and loses it. But Amenda is present and defiant in the duels. Decisive factor for the first goal for the national team. Flicks a long ball from the Mexicans to Ricardo Rodriguez, who then serves Embolo for the goal.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Ricardo Rodriguez

Once again calm and alert when he set up Embolo for the 1:0 with a wonderful long ball. Before that, in the 9th minute, he decisively clears a ball in front of the onrushing Giménez. Yakin took him off the pitch after 45 minutes.

Grade: 5 Midfield Fabian Rieder

Picks up speed after an unremarkable first half. First he set up Ndoye to make it 3:1 and then, shortly before the end, lobs the ball into the net to make it 4:2 - an assist and the midfielder's first international goal.

Note: 4 Midfield Remo Freuler

Runs and runs. Initiates the attack immediately after winning the ball in the 8th minute. Embolo's finish is harmless. Otherwise a rather inconspicuous performance.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Granit Xhaka

The captain often drops back and tries to initiate play. Remains error-free, but inconspicuous. Finished after 45 minutes.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Vincent Sierro

Largely invisible in the first half - his crossbar strike in the 34th minute is one of the few signs of life from the Toulouse player. After the change of sides, he gets into the game a little better. He took the free kick in the 63rd minute that later made it 2:1 for the national team. Replaced in the 86th minute. Sierro can do more.

Grade: 5 Midfield Dan Ndoye

The tireless runner on the wing. Harmless at first in the opening minutes, then wide awake in the 22nd minute and stormed into the Mexican box on his own. Only keeper Rangel does a better job than Ndoye. Nevertheless, he is rewarded for his great running with the goal to make it 3:1. It's great how he gets the ball past the Mexican keeper. Substituted as the best Swiss player after his goal.

Note: 4.5 Forward Breel Embolo

As usual, Embolo also works a lot without the ball. Skilfully uses his body against the hot-blooded Mexicans time and again. Great how he fooled the Mexican defense and scored the 1:0.

Substitutes

Grade: 4 Midfield Ardon Jashari

Came on for Xhaka in the 46th minute and fitted in well straight away. Serves Zesiger with a sharp ball in the opponent's penalty area, who prepares the 2:1. Radiates confidence on the ball.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Ulisses Garcia

Came on for Rodriguez in the 46th minute. An inconspicuous performance.

Grade: 4 Defense Cédric Zesiger

Came on for Akanji in the 61st minute and set up the 2:1 shortly afterwards - albeit from an offside position. Because there is no VAR, the goal counts.

Note: 4.5 Sturm Zeki Amdouni

Replaced Embolo in the 61st minute and immediately became a goalscorer himself. He tucks the ball into the net after Zesiger's cross to make it 2-1 and put Switzerland back on the winning track.

- Midfield Johan Manzambi

Substitute for Ndoye in the 73rd minute. Too short to score.

- Defense Lucas Blondel

Came on for Widmer in the 86th minute. Too short for a rating.

- Midfield Djibril Sow

Coming on for Sierro in the 86th minute. Too short for a rating.

