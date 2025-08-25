  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mercenary check Ndoye's super assist in the video ++ Humiliation for Kobel ++ Jashari's debut goes down the drain

Jan Arnet

25.8.2025

Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries in the top 5 leagues very closely.

25.08.2025, 11:34

25.08.2025, 11:56

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

Dortmund can't get past 3-3 against St. Pauli despite leading 3-1. It's not Kobel's fault, as he put in a good performance in the Bundesliga opener. Nevertheless, he is pelted with paper balls by the disappointed BVB fans during the post-match interview.

Bundesliga. BVB squander victory at St. Pauli late on

BundesligaBVB squander victory at St. Pauli late on

 

Gladbach

Jonas Omlin

Omlin watches from the bench as Gladbach are held to zero against newly promoted HSV.

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

Elvedi takes on the role of defensive boss against HSV and is strong in tackles. A clean sheet at the back.

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

Widmer was substituted five minutes after Nebel was sent off with the score at 0-0. In the end, Mainz lost 1-0 to Cologne, although Widmer was not at fault for the goal conceded.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg celebrate a 3-1 away win against Freiburg. Zesiger was only substituted in the 86th minute.

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

Game lost, nose broken. Jaquez is substituted shortly before the end after a painful tackle. The result remained the same and Stuttgart lost 2-1 to Union Berlin. It is not yet known how long Jaquez will be out for.

Diagnosis is here. Luca Jaquez broke his nasal bone against Union Berlin

Diagnosis is hereLuca Jaquez broke his nasal bone against Union Berlin

 

Stuttgart

Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is still out injured for Stuttgart.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is not in the squad for the 4-1 win against Werder Bremen. It is possible that he will leave the club in the next few days.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

HSV start the Bundesliga season with a 0-0 draw away at Gladbach. Muheim plays through the promoted team. Didn't let anything get in the way at the back, but was less effective offensively than before.

 

HSV

Silvan Hefti

Hefti is missing for HSV due to injury.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

The 19-year-old played in central midfield in the 3-1 defeat against Augsburg until the 81st minute, when he retired.

 

Freiburg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus sits on the bench for the entire match.

 

Hoffenheim

Leon Avdullahu

Hoffenheim beat Leverkusen 2-1 despite going behind early on, giving the ex-Basel player, who played through the middle of midfield, a successful Bundesliga debut. Shortly before the break, he is cautioned for delaying the game.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

Schmied does his job without any major upsets in the 1-0 away win against Mainz. He seems to have cemented his place in the starting eleven.

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

After a 3-0 win in the league opener, promoted Sunderland suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Burnley on matchday 2. Xhaka plays in the center. The captain is not the focal point of the goals conceded.

Relegation battle instead of Champions League. Xhaka explains Sunderland switch:

Relegation battle instead of Champions LeagueXhaka explains Sunderland switch: "I couldn't say no anymore"

 

Manchester City

Manuel Akanji

Manchester City lose the top match against Tottenham Hotspur. Coach Pep Guardiola's team were beaten 2-0 in front of their home crowd. Akanji, who is the subject of persistent transfer rumors, is not in the squad.

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa despite creating more chances. Schär has everything under control in the center of defense.

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 away to Crystal Palace, with Ndoye setting up the equalizer with a powerful through ball from his own half of the pitch (video at the top of the article). It is his second goal in his second Premier League game - he scored the previous week.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

Burnley beat Granit Xhaka's Sunderland 2-0 with Amdouni out for longer due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

 

Leeds United

Isaac Schmidt

Leeds suffer a 5-0 defeat against Arsenal. Schmidt is not in the squad for promoted Leeds. Despite a contract until 2028, he is likely to move on.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

Okafor is substituted in the 66th minute, by which time the score is already 0:4. He certainly imagined his Premier League debut to be different.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

Inter Milan kick off the new season on Monday against FC Torino.

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

Bologna lose 0:1 to AS Roma in their league opener. Freuler is substituted in the 80th minute with a warning. Bologna had little to offer offensively.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

Milan failed to kick off their league campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Cremonese. Jashari was substituted for Luka Modric with a quarter of an hour remaining, but the result remained unchanged.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

Athekame sits on the bench in Milan's defeat.

 

Fiorentina

Simon Sohm

Sohm plays in central midfield for Fiorentina. His team conceded an equalizer against Cagliari deep into stoppage time.

 

Como Calcio

Samuel Ballet

Samuel Ballet is not in the squad for the 2-0 win against Lazio Roma.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

Aebischer scored in Pisa's 1-1 draw away to Atalanta Bergamo. Aebischer, who played in midfield, was not in the spotlight for the goals.

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

Denoon makes his Serie A debut and is even in the starting eleven. He was substituted with an injury in the final quarter of an hour of the 1:1 draw against Atalanta.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

The 33-year-old goalkeeper is on the substitutes' bench for the 0-0 draw against Lecce.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla beat Deportivo Alavés 1-0. Rodriguez was substituted around 20 minutes before the end of the game to ensure they held on to their lead. The plan works.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

Sevilla play Getafe at home on Monday evening. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 9.30pm.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Vargas missed the opener due to muscular problems. The next game is on Monday.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

Cömert is only a substitute in the 1-0 defeat against Osasuna.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic came on around 25 minutes before the end. However, he was unable to make his mark on the game. After his transfer from YB to the Spanish top flight, he still has to acclimatize.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

Monaco signed Hradecky from Leverkusen in the summer, giving Köhn a goalkeeper in front of his nose. The Swiss was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat against Lille.

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

Zakaria has decided against a move and remains loyal to Monaco, leading the team as captain. When he conceded the goal, others should have taken care of Giroud. Zakaria has little to offer offensively.

 

AS Monaco

Breel Embolo

Embolo's future is not yet clear, but it is probably not at Monaco. He is once again not in the Monegasque squad. AS Roma are said to be interested in the Swiss.

 

Rennes

Fabian Rieder

Teammate Camara sees red in the 6th minute, five minutes later Wooh is also sent off. In the end, Rennes suffered a 4-0 defeat against promoted Lorient. Two goals were scored after Rieder's substitution, who was released after just over an hour of hard defensive work.

 

Marseille

Ulisses Garcia

Marseille celebrate a 5-2 win against Paris FC. Garcia is substituted in stoppage time and watches his team's final goal from the bench.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi is substituted against Lens with the score at 1:2. He has around 20 minutes to impose himself on the game. He doesn't really succeed, the 24-year-old remains inconspicuous and Le Havre suffer their second defeat in a row.

Football news

Swiss women in focus. Piubel and Pilgrim in scoring mood ++ Schertenleib suffers ++ Xhemaili ahead of big game

Swiss women in focusPiubel and Pilgrim in scoring mood ++ Schertenleib suffers ++ Xhemaili ahead of big game

Spain. Real Madrid win again thanks to Mbappé

SpainReal Madrid win again thanks to Mbappé

After only 3 appearances in the Super League. FCL youngster Britschgi about to move to Serie A

After only 3 appearances in the Super LeagueFCL youngster Britschgi about to move to Serie A

Video highlights. Mbappé scores a brace to fire Real Madrid to victory

Video highlightsMbappé scores a brace to fire Real Madrid to victory

"This makes the win even better"Frick sprints for Lucerne hero Loretz and takes a swipe at the VAR