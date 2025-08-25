Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries in the top 5 leagues very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund can't get past 3-3 against St. Pauli despite leading 3-1. It's not Kobel's fault, as he put in a good performance in the Bundesliga opener. Nevertheless, he is pelted with paper balls by the disappointed BVB fans during the post-match interview.

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

Omlin watches from the bench as Gladbach are held to zero against newly promoted HSV.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Elvedi takes on the role of defensive boss against HSV and is strong in tackles. A clean sheet at the back.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Widmer was substituted five minutes after Nebel was sent off with the score at 0-0. In the end, Mainz lost 1-0 to Cologne, although Widmer was not at fault for the goal conceded.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Augsburg celebrate a 3-1 away win against Freiburg. Zesiger was only substituted in the 86th minute.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Game lost, nose broken. Jaquez is substituted shortly before the end after a painful tackle. The result remained the same and Stuttgart lost 2-1 to Union Berlin. It is not yet known how long Jaquez will be out for.

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

Stergiou is still out injured for Stuttgart.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda is not in the squad for the 4-1 win against Werder Bremen. It is possible that he will leave the club in the next few days.

HSV Miro Muheim

HSV start the Bundesliga season with a 0-0 draw away at Gladbach. Muheim plays through the promoted team. Didn't let anything get in the way at the back, but was less effective offensively than before.

HSV Silvan Hefti

Hefti is missing for HSV due to injury.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

The 19-year-old played in central midfield in the 3-1 defeat against Augsburg until the 81st minute, when he retired.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus sits on the bench for the entire match.

Hoffenheim Leon Avdullahu

Hoffenheim beat Leverkusen 2-1 despite going behind early on, giving the ex-Basel player, who played through the middle of midfield, a successful Bundesliga debut. Shortly before the break, he is cautioned for delaying the game.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Schmied does his job without any major upsets in the 1-0 away win against Mainz. He seems to have cemented his place in the starting eleven.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

After a 3-0 win in the league opener, promoted Sunderland suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Burnley on matchday 2. Xhaka plays in the center. The captain is not the focal point of the goals conceded.

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

Manchester City lose the top match against Tottenham Hotspur. Coach Pep Guardiola's team were beaten 2-0 in front of their home crowd. Akanji, who is the subject of persistent transfer rumors, is not in the squad.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Newcastle were held to a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa despite creating more chances. Schär has everything under control in the center of defense.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 away to Crystal Palace, with Ndoye setting up the equalizer with a powerful through ball from his own half of the pitch (video at the top of the article). It is his second goal in his second Premier League game - he scored the previous week.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Burnley beat Granit Xhaka's Sunderland 2-0 with Amdouni out for longer due to a cruciate ligament rupture.

Leeds United Isaac Schmidt

Leeds suffer a 5-0 defeat against Arsenal. Schmidt is not in the squad for promoted Leeds. Despite a contract until 2028, he is likely to move on.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Okafor is substituted in the 66th minute, by which time the score is already 0:4. He certainly imagined his Premier League debut to be different.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter Milan kick off the new season on Monday against FC Torino.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna lose 0:1 to AS Roma in their league opener. Freuler is substituted in the 80th minute with a warning. Bologna had little to offer offensively.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Milan failed to kick off their league campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Cremonese. Jashari was substituted for Luka Modric with a quarter of an hour remaining, but the result remained unchanged.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Athekame sits on the bench in Milan's defeat.

Fiorentina Simon Sohm

Sohm plays in central midfield for Fiorentina. His team conceded an equalizer against Cagliari deep into stoppage time.

Como Calcio Samuel Ballet

Samuel Ballet is not in the squad for the 2-0 win against Lazio Roma.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Aebischer scored in Pisa's 1-1 draw away to Atalanta Bergamo. Aebischer, who played in midfield, was not in the spotlight for the goals.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Denoon makes his Serie A debut and is even in the starting eleven. He was substituted with an injury in the final quarter of an hour of the 1:1 draw against Atalanta.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The 33-year-old goalkeeper is on the substitutes' bench for the 0-0 draw against Lecce.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla beat Deportivo Alavés 1-0. Rodriguez was substituted around 20 minutes before the end of the game to ensure they held on to their lead. The plan works.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla play Getafe at home on Monday evening. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 9.30pm.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Vargas missed the opener due to muscular problems. The next game is on Monday.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Cömert is only a substitute in the 1-0 defeat against Osasuna.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic came on around 25 minutes before the end. However, he was unable to make his mark on the game. After his transfer from YB to the Spanish top flight, he still has to acclimatize.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Monaco signed Hradecky from Leverkusen in the summer, giving Köhn a goalkeeper in front of his nose. The Swiss was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat against Lille.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Zakaria has decided against a move and remains loyal to Monaco, leading the team as captain. When he conceded the goal, others should have taken care of Giroud. Zakaria has little to offer offensively.

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo's future is not yet clear, but it is probably not at Monaco. He is once again not in the Monegasque squad. AS Roma are said to be interested in the Swiss.

Rennes Fabian Rieder

Teammate Camara sees red in the 6th minute, five minutes later Wooh is also sent off. In the end, Rennes suffered a 4-0 defeat against promoted Lorient. Two goals were scored after Rieder's substitution, who was released after just over an hour of hard defensive work.

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Marseille celebrate a 5-2 win against Paris FC. Garcia is substituted in stoppage time and watches his team's final goal from the bench.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Mambimbi is substituted against Lens with the score at 1:2. He has around 20 minutes to impose himself on the game. He doesn't really succeed, the 24-year-old remains inconspicuous and Le Havre suffer their second defeat in a row.