Nestor Clausen has two sides to him: The 1986 World Cup champion from Argentina has roots in Switzerland—and he believes Murat Yakin’s team is capable of pulling off an upset in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Nestor Clausen played for Sion and served as an assistant coach for both the Valais-based team and Xamax

When Switzerland faces Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals early Sunday morning, it will be an emotional moment for Nestor Clausen. The 63-year-old Argentine is a legend in his home country: in 1986, he lifted the World Cup trophy alongside Diego Armando Maradona.

However, Clausen also has roots in the Upper Valais and, as a dual citizen, has close ties to Switzerland. Between 1989 and 1994, the former outside back helped shape FC Sion’s golden era, winning the Swiss Cup and celebrating a sensational league title in 1992. He later returned to Switzerland twice as a coach. First to Sion, where he made headlines almost immediately when, during a cup match in La Chaux-de-Fonds, he resigned at halftime because he no longer wanted to be a “slave” to President Christian Constantin after the latter had stormed into the locker room. From March 2008 to January 2009, he also served as head coach at Xamax.

Clausen now lives in Bolivia and works as a TV analyst. Ahead of this historic World Cup matchup, he’s analyzing the strengths of both teams for the Keystone-SDA news agency—and he knows exactly how the Swiss national team can rattle the heavy favorites led by Lionel Messi.

Nestor Clausen, on Saturday evening local time, following their historic advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, the Swiss national team will face none other than their home country, Argentina. Who are you rooting for more?

“I’ve been asked that a lot lately. Just a little while ago, a journalist asked me that. So I showed him a photo of my Argentine and Swiss passports. I have both passports, and I hold both nations dear to my heart. In that sense, it’s a very special game for me, and I wish both teams the best of luck. But one team will have to lose in the end.”

You're covering the tournament as an expert for Bolivian television. What are your impressions of Argentina and Switzerland so far?

“Before the World Cup, I said Argentina was a title contender. But as the games go by, you realize something is missing. They hardly play down the wings at all. They rely far too much on Lionel Messi. It’s very dangerous to believe that a single player will always bring you victory—even if that player’s name is Messi.”

That doesn't sound like Switzerland doesn't stand a chance against the reigning world champion.

“No, absolutely not. The Swiss certainly watched Egypt’s round of 16 match against Argentina. Egypt played a very good, smart game. They probably only lost in the end because they thought they already had the victory in the bag after going up 2–0. But as long as Messi is on the field, you can never assume a game is won.”

How can the Swiss stop Messi?

“That requires a team effort. A single player isn’t enough for man-to-man defense. If he can receive the ball with time and space, he’ll dribble past you. You need immediate support. But what Switzerland does after winning the ball is crucial. That’s exactly when they need to pick up the pace, because Argentina isn’t fast defensively.”

So are counterattacks and quick transitions the keys to success for Murat Yakin's team?

"Yes. Switzerland has what it takes to pull off an upset. They play very well together and are very solid defensively. They've shown that not only in this tournament, but it was also decisive in the Round of 16 against Colombia."

Is Argentina weaker today than it was four years ago when it won the World Cup in Qatar?

"Yes, absolutely. In soccer, the past doesn't matter. Argentina isn't dominant right now. For example, they're missing a player like Angel Di Maria, who used to bring speed to the game from the wings. And while Julian Alvarez was incredibly dangerous in Qatar, he's not playing at that top level right now."

What's different today compared to when you won the World Cup in Mexico in 1986? Is there a lack of a player like Maradona?

“That, of course (laughs). The team back then was comparable to the one in 2022. We had Maradona, yes. But above all, we were a strong team. Four years ago, Messi was supported much better, and there were other players who took risks in one-on-one situations. Today, we lack players who take responsibility. Everything rests on Messi.”

Argentina is the only South American team left in the tournament. What are the European teams doing better right now?

“For me, Brazil is a symbol. They used to strike fear into their opponents. Today, they lack the absolute top players. They used to have several players at the very highest level; today, the level has dropped. There’s no Ronaldinho anymore. The fullbacks are no longer of the caliber of a Roberto Carlos or Cafu. They have a lot of problems. This is quite comparable to Argentina. European teams often play with more composure and know how to turn individual players into a strong collective.”

Murat Yakin has achieved that in Switzerland as well. Do you think the Swiss can go even further?

“In today’s soccer, anything is possible. At this World Cup, many small teams without a long history have given the soccer powerhouses a run for their money. Argentina already had a really tough time against Cape Verde. Cape Verde is a World Cup newcomer with no soccer history, but Argentina struggled. Just like they did against Egypt. And on Saturday, they might have a tough time against Switzerland, too.”