The Netherlands and Germany share the points with a 2-2 draw in Tuesday's Nations League top match. Harry Kane leads England to victory with a brace in his 100th international match.

Two months after Germany's bitter quarter-final exit against Spain at the home European Championships and the Netherlands' semi-final exit against England, the two neighbors played out an attractive clash in Amsterdam. Germany, with Deniz Undav deputizing for the ailing Niclas Füllkrug at center forward, fell behind after just two minutes but still led 2-1 at half-time thanks to beautifully taken goals from Undav and Joshua Kimmich. Denzel Dumfries equalized for the Dutch in the 51st minute.

In League B, England recorded their second victory with a 2-0 win at home against Finland. The match-winner for the European Championship finalists was captain Harry Kane, who crowned his 100th international appearance with a double.

Kane is the first Englishman since Wayne Rooney ten years ago to reach the mark. He is still 25 games away from the record player, former goalkeeper Peter Shilton. Kane is already England's record goalscorer. After his powerful shot under the crossbar from around twelve meters out to give England the lead and his direct shot to make it 2-0 in the second half, the 31-year-old Bayern Munich striker has now scored 68 international goals.

