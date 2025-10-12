The Dutch Elftal will not be deterred from their path against Finland Keystone

The Netherlands take another step closer to a ticket for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

National coach Ronald Koeman's team secured their fifth win in six matches with a 4:0 home victory over Finland in Amsterdam on Sunday and consolidated first place in Group G. Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay from the penalty spot and Cody Gakpo scored the goals for the still unbeaten Elftal.

In Group L, the Czech Republic suffered a serious setback in their long-distance duel with Croatia. Coach Ivan Hasek's shorthanded team were embarrassed by a 2-1 defeat in the Faroe Islands. All the goals came in the second half, with substitute Martin Agnarsson scoring the winner in the 81st minute, just three minutes after the Czechs had equalized.

It was the fourth win in seven games for the Faroe Islands, whose work with young talent in recent years has also paid off at junior level. Only one point separates them from the second-placed Czechs. Due to the more difficult remaining program with the remaining away game in Croatia, 3rd place is nevertheless the most likely scenario for the upstarts.