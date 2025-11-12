Keeper Manuel Neuer is no longer playing for Germany. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Rudi Völler is said to have approached Manuel Neuer about a DFB comeback. What happens if ter Stegen doesn't get fit in time after his back surgery?

DPA dpa

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler is said to have asked Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer about a comeback in the German national team, just in case, according to reports in the Bild newspaper.

According to the report, the 2014 world champion could become an issue if Marc-André ter Stegen, who is currently on a break due to back surgery at FC Barcelona, does not return as a regular keeper and gain the necessary match practice.

Völler recently emphasized on the TV show "Sky 90 - die Fussball-Debatte" that Neuer's return is currently not an issue. Nevertheless, he understands the discussion. Völler made it clear that ter Stegen would have to return to action after his return in order to be the number one at next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Ter Stegen is currently being deputized for in the DFB team by Oliver Baumann from Hoffenheim.

Neuer himself put a stop to the speculation a few weeks ago. "But the fact is that I have decided not to play for the national team anymore," said the 39-year-old. When asked whether this decision would definitely stand, the 2014 world champion replied without hesitation: "Yes."