  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

In the event of ter Stegen's absence Neuer comeback with the DFB? Völler is said to have contacted Bayern goalie

dpa

12.11.2025 - 11:26

Keeper Manuel Neuer is no longer playing for Germany.
Keeper Manuel Neuer is no longer playing for Germany.
Federico Gambarini/dpa

Rudi Völler is said to have approached Manuel Neuer about a DFB comeback. What happens if ter Stegen doesn't get fit in time after his back surgery?

DPA

12.11.2025, 11:26

DFB sporting director Rudi Völler is said to have asked Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer about a comeback in the German national team, just in case, according to reports in the Bild newspaper.

According to the report, the 2014 world champion could become an issue if Marc-André ter Stegen, who is currently on a break due to back surgery at FC Barcelona, does not return as a regular keeper and gain the necessary match practice.

"Not expedient"Germany's goalkeeper debate annoys coach Nagelsmann

Völler recently emphasized on the TV show "Sky 90 - die Fussball-Debatte" that Neuer's return is currently not an issue. Nevertheless, he understands the discussion. Völler made it clear that ter Stegen would have to return to action after his return in order to be the number one at next year's World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Ter Stegen is currently being deputized for in the DFB team by Oliver Baumann from Hoffenheim.

Neuer himself put a stop to the speculation a few weeks ago. "But the fact is that I have decided not to play for the national team anymore," said the 39-year-old. When asked whether this decision would definitely stand, the 2014 world champion replied without hesitation: "Yes."

Videos from the department

More from the department

Bad luck with injury. GC must do without top scorer Asp Jensen for several weeks

Bad luck with injuryGC must do without top scorer Asp Jensen for several weeks

Cup quarter-finals. YB face Thun, Rapperswil-Jona travel to Geneva

Cup quarter-finalsYB face Thun, Rapperswil-Jona travel to Geneva

Xhaka on Okafor.

Xhaka on Okafor"He needs to get a better grip on certain things"