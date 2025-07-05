  1. Residential Customers
Harsh accusations after Musiala shock Neuer criticizes PSG goalie Donnarumma: "Italians are very emotional"

Luca Betschart

5.7.2025

Musiala ruled out with suspected leg fracture - Gallery. Jamal Musiala is carried off the pitch after his serious injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final.

Jamal Musiala is carried off the pitch after his serious injury in the Club World Cup quarter-final.

Image: Keystone

Musiala's teammates and opponents react in shock

Image: Keystone

Several Bayern supporters look after the injured playmaker

Image: Keystone

Musiala is then carried off on a stretcher

Image: Keystone

The German international is likely to be out for several months

Image: Keystone

FC Bayern Munich not only lose the quarter-final against PSG at the Club World Cup, but also hopeful Jamal Musiala. Manuel Neuer reproaches his goalkeeper colleague Gianluigi Donnarumma after the game.

05.07.2025, 23:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Bayern's Jamal Musiala is seriously injured in a duel with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup. The Italian was not penalized by the referee for his actions.
  • Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, on the other hand, criticized his goalkeeper colleague's behaviour and said after the final whistle: "That's risk-taking. You take the risk of injuring your opponent."
  • Donnarumma's shock immediately after the action on the pitch calls Neuer into question.
It happens just before the half-time whistle: Bayern's Jamal Musiala completely twists his leg in a duel with PSG goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma and is left screaming. It is immediately clear how badly the exceptional player has been injured.

His teammates and opponents react in shock. Donnarumma is even close to tears and buries his face under his jersey. The PSG goalkeeper is not punished for his actions. However, Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer criticizes the Italian's behaviour and reproaches his goalkeeper colleague.

Injury accepted?

"It was a situation where you don't necessarily have to go in like that," said Neuer after the game, adding: "That's risk-taking. You accept the injury to the other player - and then it doesn't happen."

Neuer is also annoyed about how Donnarumma reacted on the pitch. "I went up to him," said the 39-year-old. He said to the PSG keeper: "Don't you want to go there? Jamal is lying there, he'll probably stay in hospital, he has a serious injury. It's simply a matter of respect to go there, wish him well and leave a little sorry."

He continued: "I don't know if you have to grieve for yourself. I think the direct route to Jamal would have been the right solution."

Eberl: "He didn't show much consideration either"

Neuer questions Donnarumma's emotion on the pitch: "Italians are very emotional. Everyone has to decide for themselves whether they believe him. I would have reacted differently," said the Munich captain. "Situations like this happen in football," he said about Musiala's injury: "You can't accuse anyone of anything bad. But it's a hard blow for us."

Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said that he thought "zero point zero" that Donnarumma had deliberately tackled Musiala like that. "But I will say that he didn't take much notice of the fact that someone was standing there. I don't want that to be taken as an accusation (....), but of course I take the risk," said the 51-year-old.

Donnarumma reacted after the game via Instagram. "All my prayers and good wishes are with you, Jamal Musiala," he wrote.

