Manuel Neuer and FC Bayern Munich have apparently agreed on a new contract. KEYSTONE

Now it can happen quickly: Manuel Neuer's contract extension at FC Bayern has been in the pipeline for weeks - and it should be announced soon. The goalkeeper apparently has to make concessions.

DPA dpa

According to a Sky report, nothing stands in the way of Manuel Neuer's contract extension at FC Bayern. According to the report, the 40-year-old and club officials have reached a complete agreement in the negotiations. The new contract, which runs until the end of June 2027, should be signed by the last game of the season this Saturday against 1. FC Köln if possible. The official announcement could then be made.

According to Sky, there is also no reason for further negotiations on the sticking point of salary: Neuer, who is currently considered one of the top earners at the German record champions, will receive a reduced salary. Munich had recently signaled that they wanted to set stricter limits in negotiations.

Deputy Urbig also plays a role in Neuer's decision

In addition, deputy Jonas Urbig will receive even more appearances in the coming season than this season, in which the 22-year-old has made a total of 18 competitive appearances for Munich. Neuer is to help intensively in building up his own successor and act as a mentor for the youngster, as reported by "Bild".

Neuer recently commented on his personal future before the second leg of the Champions League tie against Real Madrid: "I don't think it will be too long before I take heart and make a decision. And then, of course, there will be talks with the club." These now appear to have been finalized.

After winning numerous titles, the Bayern captain is currently playing his 15th season in Munich, which he can still finish with the double. Born in Gelsenkirchen, Neuer moved to Munich for around 30 million euros in the summer of 2011 after winning the DFB Cup with his home club FC Schalke 04. The transfer became an absolute success story for the record champions and the 2014 world champion.