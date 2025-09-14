Manuel Neuer will not make a comeback for Germany. IMAGO/kolbert-press

Manuel Neuer's advisor is fueling speculation about the former world champion's return to the national team. But this will not happen, the Bayern keeper insists. Lothar Matthäus is surprised.

DPA dpa

Manuel Neuer has put an end to renewed speculation about a comeback to the national football team for the 2026 World Cup. "But the fact is that I have decided not to play for the national team anymore," the FC Bayern goalkeeper said on Sky after the 5-0 win against Hamburger SV. When asked whether this decision would definitely stand, the 2014 world champion replied without hesitation: "Yes."

Neuer's advisor Thomas Kroth, of all people, had recently raised hopes among fans that the long-serving Germany captain would return. "He's in top shape, he's absolutely performing. If Julian Nagelsmann sees a problem in the position, Manuel is healthy and would be asked - then Manu certainly won't say no," Kroth told the Frankfurter Rundschau.

Neuer, who will be 40 years old at the time of the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, explained when asked about the advisor's statements: "We haven't spoken about it."

Matthäus is surprised

Sky expert Lothar Matthäus was surprised by the Bayern goalkeeper's clear statement. Taking away the opportunity for a comeback showed a "clear edge", said the record international: "On the other hand, it would have been another chance for him to show himself on the world stage."

Neuer's participation in the World Cup is now almost out of the question. "The whole of Germany can ask him - but he said no," said Matthäus. The 64-year-old thinks it's a shame, because: "He had a hangover after his injury, but he's currently playing world class again."

Oliver Baumann is currently the number 1

The 39-year-old Neuer actually ended his national team career last year after the home European Championships. His successor, Barcelona keeper Marc-André ter Stegen, is out for months following back surgery. After years as a regular goalkeeper at FC Barcelona, he is only threatened with a reserve role.

National coach Julian Nagelsmann has appointed Oliver Baumann from Hoffenheim as number one for the qualifying matches until November. The 35-year-old had already deputized for ter Stegen after his knee operation, which caused him to miss a total of six international matches in the Nations League.

