Markus Neumayr once played for Manchester United as a youth player and trained with stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo. But the ex-professional criticizes how the once great club has changed for the worse since then.

Syl Battistuzzi

With the incredible finish in the quarter-final against Lyon, when Manchester United miraculously saved themselves from 2:4 to 5:4 thanks to three goals in seven minutes in extra time, a major title including Champions League qualification is suddenly still possible for the Red Devils after an almost historically bad season.

They now face Athletic Bilbao in the semi-finals of the Europa League today(9pm live on blue Sport), and if they win the title, the English record champions would even qualify for the top flight.

An endeavor that would no longer be possible in the league as a meager 14th in the table. In the last five Premier League games, coach Ruben Amorim's team have not been able to celebrate a win (two draws and three defeats). A record that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. After all, United used to be at the top of the world football food chain.

Markus Neumyar also experienced this heyday at first hand. The German transferred to Manchester United's youth team in 2003, where the midfielder was promoted to the reserves a year later and even further in 2005. "I was allowed to train with Cristiano (Ronaldo), Ruud van Nistelrooy, Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs in my third year and was in the squad from time to time. As an U19 player, you saw the boys every day, you could see how they worked and trained. We trained alongside each other on the pitches," he recently revealed in the blue Sport studio.

From the financially strongest club to a stingy employer

He remembers the time under coach Alex Ferguson and assistant coach Carlos Queiroz: "We were always told that we wanted to be the best team in possession of the ball. We always knew that the system would be a 4-4-2. Maybe adapted a little - for example when Cristiano played, who often moves into the middle. But the basic structure was in place. We knew what our identity and our values were."

If you looked at United today, you wouldn't know whether they were playing in a 3-5-2, a 5-3-2 or a 4-3-3 system, said the 39-year-old. "The club has completely changed in form. The club used to be defined by its youth development - the players were pushed to make it into the first team. They were supposed to be the core of the team."

Ruben Amorim has a contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027 with an option for a further year. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

When he visited his old club again in the winter, Neumayr was shocked. "The youth development work is practically non-existent." The training facility in Carrington is separate. "So the first team on one side and the youngsters on the other."

Neumayr continues: "Since Ferguson left, the club has changed dramatically. In my time, it was still the club with the highest turnover on the planet." Now news is circulating that not even staff members are being offered lunch in the canteen. "You can see that a lot has gone wrong financially in recent years," Neumayr sums up.

"The entire identity, the values, have been lost," he says. The question of what Manchester United stands for today is difficult to answer.

Furthermore, although Old Trafford is a "huge myth", the stadium is getting on in years. "When you go to watch a game now, you stand in line for twenty minutes and actually want to get in. That's not really daily business in England anymore," complains Neumayr.