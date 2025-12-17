FIFA pays out record prize money for the 2026 World Cup Keystone

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is breaking all records, and not just because of the number of participants - 48 teams for the first time. The prize money for the XXL tournament amounts to around CHF 521 million and will therefore be massively increased.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by FIFA on Wednesday after a meeting of its Council in Doha. According to the announcement by the world governing body, the prize money for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico will increase by more than 50 percent compared to the last World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The 48 qualifying associations will collect at least CHF 7.2 million in prize money next summer. In addition, there will be expenses of around CHF 1.3 million to cover preparation costs.

If Switzerland survives the preliminary round in the group with Qatar, co-host Canada and a team from Europe yet to be determined, it will receive a total of around nine million francs in prize money for reaching the round of 16. If coach Murat Yakin's team advances to the round of 16, the sum will increase to 13.2 million francs.

The 2026 world champions can look forward to a bonus of around CHF 40 million. The loser of the World Cup final on July 19, 2026 in New Jersey will receive a total of CHF 26 million.