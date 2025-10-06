Cedric Itten (left) has a new coach at Fortuna Düsseldorf. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

Swiss international Cedric Itten has a new coach at Fortuna Düsseldorf. Markus Anfang is the successor to Daniel Thioune, who was released on Monday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 51-year-old Thioune had been head coach of the Bundesliga 2 club since February 2022. Fortuna are only 13th in the current league table. The last employer of Anfang, who is the same age and was already a player in Düsseldorf, was 1. FC Kaiserslautern. The Palatinate club released him two rounds before the end of last season in the middle of the promotion battle after three consecutive defeats.

Itten had moved from Young Boys to Düsseldorf that summer.