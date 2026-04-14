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USA New coach for Messi

SDA

14.4.2026 - 19:45

Long-time teammates in the national team: Javier Mascherano is now giving up his job as coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami
Long-time teammates in the national team: Javier Mascherano is now giving up his job as coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami
Keystone

Four months ago, Javier Mascherano was leading Inter Miami to the championship. Now Lionel Messi needs a new coach.

Keystone-SDA

14.04.2026, 19:45

Javier Mascherano has surprisingly resigned as coach of Inter Miami. The club from the US soccer league MLS made the announcement, citing personal reasons for the 41-year-old Argentine's decision.

The former international had taken up the job in Miami at the beginning of 2025. Mascherano played with Messi at FC Barcelona and in the national team. Inter Miami opened its new stadium near the airport just under two weeks ago. The first two games in the new arena were both 2:2 draws. Sports director Guillermo Hoyos will be the interim coach.

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