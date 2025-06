Gets a new coach at his club in Argentina: Lucas Blondel Keystone

Lucas Blondel has a new coach at Boca Juniors in Miguel Angel Russo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Argentinian will take charge of the Swiss international's club for the third time.

Russo previously coached the Buenos Aires club in 2007 and won the Copa Libertadores as a player with current president Juan Roman Riquelme, among others. Then again in 2020 and 2021.