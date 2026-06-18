  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mioch Replaces Binotto New Coach for Stade Nyonnais

SDA

18.6.2026 - 10:29

Aurélien Mioch is the new coach of Stade Nyonnais
Aurélien Mioch is the new coach of Stade Nyonnais
Keystone

Stade Nyonnais will enter the upcoming Challenge League season with a new head coach. Aurélien Mioch replaces Andrea Binotto.

Keystone-SDA

18.06.2026, 10:29

18.06.2026, 10:41

Mioch, a 44-year-old Frenchman, most recently served as an assistant coach at league rival Yverdon. As head coach, he led the Young Boys women’s team during the 2021–22 season, among other roles. Binotto, who is 11 years older and holds dual Italian-Swiss citizenship, had held the position since January of last year. He was unable to reach an agreement with club management regarding a continuation of their collaboration.

Stade Nyonnais finished the previous season in the second-highest league in second-to-last place.

More from this section

“I had too many self-doubts”. Why Alain Sutter Never Became a World-Class Soccer Player

“I had too many self-doubts”Why Alain Sutter Never Became a World-Class Soccer Player

Press reactions to England vs. Croatia.

Press reactions to England vs. Croatia"Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham shone like stars"

Super League. Dutch winger for FC Lucerne

Super LeagueDutch winger for FC Lucerne