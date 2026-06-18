Aurélien Mioch is the new coach of Stade Nyonnais Keystone

Stade Nyonnais will enter the upcoming Challenge League season with a new head coach. Aurélien Mioch replaces Andrea Binotto.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Mioch, a 44-year-old Frenchman, most recently served as an assistant coach at league rival Yverdon. As head coach, he led the Young Boys women’s team during the 2021–22 season, among other roles. Binotto, who is 11 years older and holds dual Italian-Swiss citizenship, had held the position since January of last year. He was unable to reach an agreement with club management regarding a continuation of their collaboration.

Stade Nyonnais finished the previous season in the second-highest league in second-to-last place.