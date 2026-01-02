  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Separation from João Paiva New coach for the GC women

SDA

2.1.2026 - 16:12

Time in Zurich already over: former GC coach João Paiva.
Time in Zurich already over: former GC coach João Paiva.
Picture: Keystone

The Grasshoppers women's team has a new coach. As the club management announced, they are parting ways with João Paiva with immediate effect after just one year.

Keystone-SDA

02.01.2026, 16:12

02.01.2026, 16:31

The reason is "a strategic reorientation with regard to the sporting development of the team", as president Heinz Spross writes. It can hardly be down to the results. Paiva led the GC women to the play-off final last season, where they only lost to YB on penalties in the second leg. The team is currently in 2nd place after twelve rounds.

A successor has not yet been appointed, but should be found by the start of training after the winter break on January 5.

More from the department

Several junior players missing. FC Lutry juniors still missing after fire disaster

Several junior players missingFC Lutry juniors still missing after fire disaster

Tragedy in Crans-Montana. 19-year-old professional footballer flown out seriously injured

Tragedy in Crans-Montana19-year-old professional footballer flown out seriously injured

10th home game in a row without defeat. Xhaka earns a point with Sunderland against Manchester City

10th home game in a row without defeatXhaka earns a point with Sunderland against Manchester City