Time in Zurich already over: former GC coach João Paiva. Picture: Keystone

The Grasshoppers women's team has a new coach. As the club management announced, they are parting ways with João Paiva with immediate effect after just one year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The reason is "a strategic reorientation with regard to the sporting development of the team", as president Heinz Spross writes. It can hardly be down to the results. Paiva led the GC women to the play-off final last season, where they only lost to YB on penalties in the second leg. The team is currently in 2nd place after twelve rounds.

A successor has not yet been appointed, but should be found by the start of training after the winter break on January 5.