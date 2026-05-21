UEFA has developed a new concept for the Nations League and the European Championship qualifiers for the men's national teams Keystone

After the 2028 European Championship, the national football associations will have to prepare for a few changes to the competitions at international level.

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UEFA officials have launched a new concept for the men's national team tournaments after next year's European Championship. The plans are to be refined in the coming months and presented for final approval at the next Executive Committee meeting in September, UEFA announced.

There will be changes to the Nations League, which is to be converted from the current four leagues to three, each with 18 teams, from the 2028/29 edition. Each league will consist of three groups of six teams, who will play six matches against five different opponents - four matches (two home, two away) against four nations from other pots and one home and one away match against an opponent from their own pot. The format for the quarter-finals, the Final Four and the play-offs for promotion and relegation remains unchanged.

The European Championship qualifiers will remain linked to the Nations League, but will also have a new structure with two leagues: League 1 with the 36 teams from Nations League Leagues A and B, League 2 with the remaining Nations League teams.

Three groups of 12 teams will be formed in League 1. These teams play for direct qualification. The remaining places will be allocated via a play-off system which, according to UEFA, should "also guarantee the teams in League 2 a fair chance of qualifying". The European Championship hosts will take part in the qualifiers despite having a fixed starting place, as their position is linked to the next edition of the Nations League.

"The new formats will improve the sporting balance, reduce the number of meaningless matches and offer fans a more attractive and dynamic competition," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin after the Executive Committee meeting in Istanbul.