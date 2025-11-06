Altar for the "Día de los Muertos" for the late Argentinian footballer Diego Armando Maradona in Tlaquepaque, Mexico. Keystone

A new trial over the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona will begin in March. According to an Argentine court document that the AFP news agency was able to view on Wednesday, it will begin on March 17.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Maradona died of heart failure and pulmonary edema on November 25, 2020 at the age of 60 after undergoing brain surgery in a specially rented apartment in a fashionable area north of Buenos Aires.

The public prosecutor's office accuses his doctors and nurses of providing Maradona with inadequate care and thus accepting his death. If convicted, the seven defendants face between eight and 25 years in prison.

A first trial failed in May. The background to this is the scandal surrounding one of the judges involved so far, who had appeared without permission in a documentary series about the trial. Three new judges were then appointed in July.