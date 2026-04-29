Dalibor Stevanovic is a candidate at FC Luzern. KEYSTONE

After numerous rejections, a completely new name has now emerged in the race for the coaching position at FC Luzern. A hot candidate now comes from the Challenge League and could even come to Lucerne with the recommendation of a cup win.

Moritz Meister

No time? blue News summarizes for you The search for a coach at FC Luzern is coming to a head, with several candidates such as Renggli, Magnin, Contini and Schneider already out of the running.

The current favorites are Federico Valente and Dalibor Stevanovic, who both have different strengths.

In addition to them, there is still an unknown candidate in the running; a decision should be made by the end of May. Show more

The search for a coach at FC Lucerne is entering the decisive phase. According to a report in "Blick", the circle of candidates is getting smaller and smaller. Michel Renggli, Ludovic Magnin, Giorgio Contini and, on Wednesday, Marc Schneider have already left the list of candidates.

For head of sport Remo Meyer, the search for a successor to Mario Frick continues. As he himself had already announced, the new coach of Lucerne is to be presented by the end of May at the latest.

2 candidates on the horizon

Federico Valente is still at the top of the list. The Italian was once active in Lucerne's youth academy and also worked successfully at Serie B club FC Südtirol. The 50-year-old is currently on the sidelines as coach of Calcio Lecco in Serie C. The profile of Valente, who wants to play appealing attacking football from a solid defense, is highly valued by the Lucerne sports director.

However, Valente is not the only name still in the running for the coaching position at the Swissporarena. According to the report, Dalibor Stevanovic's name is also on Lucerne's list alongside the Italian. The coach of Stade Lausanne-Ouchy recently made it to the Cup final with his club in a surprise win. Meyer is also said to be impressed internally by Stevanovic's intense pressing style.

It is clear that the Slovenian and Valente are emerging as serious candidates for the coaching position at Lucerne. However, according to information from "Blick", there is another candidate who is not yet known by name. It is therefore quite possible that this Mister X could snatch the post away from the two. If Remo Meyer has his way, we will know by the end of May at the latest who will be on the FCL touchline in the future.