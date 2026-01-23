The Premier League is introducing a new rule for the 2026–27 season to curb time-wasting. If a game is interrupted due to an injury to the goalkeeper, this will have direct consequences for his teammates going forward.

An injured goalie (Everton's Jordan Pickford, pictured) is receiving treatment—a sight we'll likely see less of in the Premier League next season.

Measures to Prevent Time-Wasting New Premier League rule: If the goalie gets injured, a player must be substituted

English soccer will test a new measure against tactical stoppages of play in the upcoming season. According to the English referees’ organization Pro Ref, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has given the green light for a rule trial that will be implemented in all professional men’s and women’s leagues in England.

The key point of the new rule: If the game is interrupted due to an injury to the goalkeeper, the coach must immediately designate a field player to leave the field. That player may not return until at least one minute of playing time has elapsed.

Response to Tactical Interruptions

With this measure, officials aim to prevent goalkeepers from feigning injuries in order to waste time, disrupt the opponent's flow of play, or give the entire team an opportunity for an additional huddle with the coach.

The rule does not apply in certain situations. In these cases, no field player is required to leave the field:

Exceptions to the Rule if the goalkeeper needs immediate medical attention after a foul

when both the goalkeeper and a field player require medical attention following a collision

when the goalkeeper is bleeding Summary created with

Time and again in recent years, goalies have sat down on the floor without any apparent injury and called for the physical therapist. While the goalie was being treated, the field players were able to gather on the sideline and receive tactical instructions from their coach. Afterward, the goalie would often resume play without any problems.

The new rule experiment is intended to ensure that genuine injuries can continue to be treated without conferring a competitive advantage.

Additional Measures to Combat Time-Wasting

The goalie rule is part of a comprehensive set of measures to combat delays in play. The eight-second rule for goalies was already introduced last season.

A new rule is that referees will use a visible five-second countdown for throw-ins and goal kicks. If a player delays a throw-in for more than five seconds, it may be awarded to the opposing team. If a goal kick is intentionally delayed, the referee may instead award a corner kick to the opposing team.

The rules for substitutions are also being tightened: In the future, players will have only ten seconds to leave the field. If they intentionally delay the substitution, the substitute may have to wait an additional minute after play resumes before being allowed to enter the field.

The Premier League and IFAB plan to monitor the trial throughout the season and then decide whether to implement the rule permanently.

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