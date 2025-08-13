Marco Reus could soon be working for BVB again. KEYSTONE

After leaving Borussia Dortmund and moving to Los Angeles, there are signs that Marco Reus could be returning to his long-standing club - in a different role.

DPA dpa

According to a report in "Sport Bild", Marco Reus is set to become a brand ambassador for Borussia Dortmund and may become active in this role before the end of his sporting career. According to the report, the Bundesliga club is already negotiating a commitment with its former captain and Reus is expected to sign an official contract once his professional career is over.

BVB managing director Carsten Cramer had already hinted in an interview with the "Ruhr Nachrichten" in April that Reus should become a brand ambassador. "When you're connected to as many people as I know there, I'd be pretty stupid if I didn't return," Reus told Sport Bild shortly after his transfer.

Possibly another season at Galaxy

The 36-year-old moved to Los Angeles Galaxy in the North American professional soccer league MLS a year ago. The former international's contract had previously not been extended in Dortmund. At his current club, the contract, which runs until the end of 2026, is to be extended by a further year at the request of Los Angeles Galaxy, according to reports. Reus' signature is now only a formality.

The attacking player would then represent BVB as a brand ambassador at major events such as draws or sponsorship meetings. Reus has not yet decided whether he will return to Dortmund or remain in Los Angeles. He became MLS champion with the Galaxy team in his very first season. In the new season, however, things have not gone particularly well for the defending champions so far.

