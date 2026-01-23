As with the World Cup, several new rules will take effect in the 2026–27 Super League. The most notable changes concern delays during set pieces.

For throw-ins and goal kicks, the referees will now count down a 5-second countdown. If the time limit is exceeded, the opposing team is awarded the throw-in or a corner kick. In addition, substituted players must leave the field within ten seconds; otherwise, the substitute may not enter the game until one minute has passed and the next stoppage in play occurs. Furthermore, players who are receiving treatment on the field or who cause a stoppage in play due to an injury must generally remain off the field for at least one minute before they are allowed to return.

There is also an important change regarding the VAR. It may now intervene not only in cases of goals, penalty kicks, or direct red cards, but also when a player has clearly been shown a second yellow card in error. Or in cases of “player mix-ups,” such as with Breel Embolo at the World Cup—that is, when a caution or sending-off is issued to the wrong player.

A corner kick that was incorrectly awarded can now be rescinded by the VAR, provided the correction is made immediately and without delaying the game. Holding one’s hand over one’s mouth while speaking in a provocative, mocking, or inflammatory manner will also be punished with a red card in the Super League going forward.

However, the “hydration breaks” that were the subject of much discussion at the World Cup will not be adopted. Hydration breaks will still be permitted in Switzerland as before, but will only be ordered under appropriate weather conditions and after consultation with the participating teams.