Former Fluminense trainee sends Chelsea to the final - Gallery No jubilation: Fluminense trainee attacker João Pedro raises his hands apologetically after scoring for Chelsea. Image: dpa Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio is unable to keep out the shot from Chelsea's João Pedro. The 44-year-old flies into space. Image: dpa No penalty for Fluminense after a VAR decision. Image: dpa Former Fluminense trainee sends Chelsea to the final - Gallery No jubilation: Fluminense trainee attacker João Pedro raises his hands apologetically after scoring for Chelsea. Image: dpa Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio is unable to keep out the shot from Chelsea's João Pedro. The 44-year-old flies into space. Image: dpa No penalty for Fluminense after a VAR decision. Image: dpa

What a story: João Pedro trained at Fluminense in Rio de Janeiro. And now the Brazilian has scored twice in the semi-final against his former club. Chelsea are now waiting for Paris or Real.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Chelsea FC are the first finalists of the Club World Cup.

The Londoners won 2:0 against Fluminense thanks to a brace from new signing João Pedro.

João Pedro, who recently moved to Chelsea for 70 million euros, has already earned the Blues around 25 million euros with his goals. That's how much the club earns for reaching the final. Show more

A Fluminense-trained goalscorer of all people has led Chelsea FC to the final of the Club World Cup with two dream goals. And after the 2:0 (1:0) win for the Premier League club from London with match-winner João Pedro, it is already clear ahead of the second semi-final between football giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday (21:00 CEST) that the first Club World Cup champion in the new tournament format with 32 participants will come from Europe.

João Pedro made the history of the game in front of 70,556 spectators at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York in the scorching afternoon sun. The 23-year-old decided the game almost single-handedly.

In the 18th minute, the brilliant Brazilian scored a dream goal with a fine shot from around 20 meters. The 44-year-old Fluminense keeper Fabio was powerless. In the 56th minute, Chelsea's new star striker followed up a fine move with a powerful shot under the crossbar.

Apologetic jubilation after dream goals

The scorer raised his hands apologetically after a brief moment of jubilation - after all, he wore the shirt of the club from Rio de Janeiro as a youngster. At the age of 18, he moved from Fluminense to Europe. It was also only his second appearance in a Chelsea shirt after signing from Brighton & Hove Albion. His services were worth 70 million euros to Chelsea FC.

He came on as a substitute in the quarter-final against Palmeiras. João Pedro's brace was also worth at least 30 million US dollars to Chelsea. That's how much prize money participation in the final brings. If they won the World Cup, the FIFA prize money would even amount to 40 million dollars.

VAR concedes a penalty

The Conference League winners from England with former Leipzig player Christopher Nkunku, who had a good headed chance, were the deserved winners. Chelsea needed a bit of luck when French referee François Letexier rescinded a penalty after VAR intervention.

Defender Trevoh Chebolah had the ball hit his hand after a free kick. But it was "not an unnatural arm position", Letexier announced after personally viewing the video images in the stadium.

