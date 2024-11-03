GC struggles with the video referee in Luzern. As new TV pictures show, the second penalty for the home team should never have been awarded.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Luzern are awarded two penalties in three minutes against GC, but only score the second.

But this should never have happened. New TV pictures show this.

Refereeing expert Bruno Gossen can only partially explain the decision on blue Sport: "I think the VAR was a little impatient." Show more

At the start of the second half of the match between Lucerne and GC, events come thick and fast. In the 54th minute, GC defender Noah Persson accidentally hits the ball on the arm in the penalty area. A clear-cut penalty.

Adrian Grbic runs up and fails to beat GC goalkeeper Justin Hammel. The Hoppers breathe a sigh of relief - but only for a few seconds. Because just three minutes later, referee Johannes von Mandach points to the spot again. Handball again! This time Dirk Abels was the unlucky one.

At least that's what the VAR believes, because without his intervention, von Mandach would not have pointed to the spot. The referee looks at the scene on the screen and shortly afterwards awards the penalty kick. This time, Rrudhani stepped up and scored to make it 2:0 for Luzern.

But as TV footage later shows, the ball was not actually on Abels' arm. A mistake by the VAR?

Refereeing expert Gossen: "I don't understand this decision"

"I think the VAR was a bit impatient. I have the feeling he thought the ball was on his hand. But the ball was on his thigh," analyzed referee expert Bruno Gossens in the blue Sport studio.

So a clear VAR error? It looks like it, at least Gossen also confirms what can clearly be seen on the TV images as a spectator: "I just don't see the ball touching the hand. I have the impression that the thigh deflects the ball slightly. The VAR should only get involved if he sees without a doubt that the referee made a mistake, i.e. that the ball touched his hand. I don't see that. I don't understand this decision."

Bitter for GC. Although the Zurich team were already 1-0 down at the time of the penalty decision, they had to chase an even bigger deficit. The game in the Swissporarena ended 2:0 for Lucerne.

