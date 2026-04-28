The conflict between Benfica Lisbon's Gianluca Prestianni (number 25) and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, in which Prestianni allegedly made a racist insult to the Real striker behind his back, has led to a rule change, at least at the World Cup Keystone

Following a demand by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, players who hold their hand in front of their mouth in a confrontation with an opponent can be punished with a red card at the World Cup.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This change was decided by the international rule makers of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) at a special meeting in Vancouver. According to the IFAB, the aim is to prevent discriminatory behavior.

Whether the rule will also be applied in other competitions such as the Super League or the Champions League is initially up to the organizers. However, it is possible that this could become a mandatory part of the rules in the long term, the IFAB said in response to an inquiry from the German news agency dpa.

The rules for the World Cup have also been tightened in another respect. Players who leave the pitch in protest against a referee's decision can be shown the red card. This also applies to officials who ask players to do so. If a team causes a match to be abandoned in this way, the match will always be awarded to the opponent. This rule also applies at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, which begins on June 11.