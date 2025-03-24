  1. Residential Customers
New Caledonia's dream is over New Zealand is the second team after Japan to secure a World Cup ticket

SDA

24.3.2025 - 10:11

New Zealand beat New Caledonia to secure their World Cup ticket.
New Zealand beat New Caledonia to secure their World Cup ticket.
Imago

New Zealand's national football team qualifies for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The New Zealanders prevent the debut of an exotic team.

Keystone-SDA

24.03.2025, 10:11

24.03.2025, 10:49

New Zealand qualified for the World Cup for the third time. The favorites won the final of the Oceania zone in Auckland 3:0 (0:0) against New Caledonia. Michael Boxall put the hosts ahead in the 61st minute with a header from a corner kick. Kosta Barbarouses increased the lead just five minutes later, and Elijah Just (80) decided the game with the third goal.

In their first two appearances at the FIFA World Cup, New Zealand failed to reach the preliminary round in Spain in 1982 and South Africa in 2010. Fifteen years ago, the New Zealanders still managed three draws. The New Zealanders finished third in the same group, ahead of world champions Italy.

Japan were the first team to qualify for the next World Cup in the Asian qualifiers. The three hosts USA, Canada and Mexico are seeded.

