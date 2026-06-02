Tim Payne becomes a social media star. imago

From nothing to a social media phenomenon: how an Argentinian influencer turned New Zealand footballer Tim Payne into the darling of 4.4 million fans. And what this has to do with FC Balzers.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Argentinian influencer Valen Scarsini is having fun popularizing little-known athletes or clubs.

Having already given FC Balzers from the 2nd interregional league an Instagram follower boost, Scarsini is now repeating the feat with New Zealand footballer Tim Payne.

Payne, who will be playing with New Zealand at the World Cup, has now increased his almost 4,000 followers almost a thousandfold. Show more

The World Cup already has a secret star two weeks before the start: Tim Payne. Tim, who? Argentinian influencer Valen Scarsini asked himself the same question and launched a social media project to turn the previously little-known defender of the New Zealand national team into an internet star with the help of his followers.

Scarsini, also known as El Scarso, may still be familiar to some people. The Argentinian already provided a boost for FC Balzers, which plays in the 2nd interregional league, at the end of 2024. The Liechtenstein club's Instagram follower count rose from around 1,000 to more than 420,000 at the time.

The dimensions of Tim Payne are different again. Scarsini identified the 32-year-old as the least well-known player at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico - measured by his small fan base on social media.

4.4 million followers: Payne's Instagram channel explodes

"The World Cup is only a few days away and we're all looking forward to cheering on our national team. But what if there was one player who united us all, one footballer we could all support regardless of nationality?" asked Scarsini, who has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

He called on his fans to turn Payne into an internet phenomenon. With success: at the beginning of last week, Payne still had around 4700 followers on his Instagram account. After El Scarso's call, the number rose rapidly by Tuesday - to over 4.4 million followers. There is even a little song about Payne.

Payne: "Pretty crazy"

Payne, who plays for Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand, is delighted with his newfound fan base. He was already surprised that his social media channels had exploded. "First of all, I'd like to say a big thank you to you, Valen. It's been a pretty crazy 48 hours," Payne wrote on Instagram. "I also just wanted to express that I'm very grateful to be representing my country and I really appreciate all the love from around the world."

This will be New Zealand's third World Cup appearance. The All Whites have yet to win a game. In Group G, Payne and his New Zealand teammates will face Iran, Egypt and Belgium.