Newcastle win 4:3 against Leeds after a wild ride. However, the victory is overshadowed by Fabian Schär's suspected serious injury.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schär is injured in Wednesday night's game against Leeds United.

The Swiss player is stretchered off the pitch after minutes of care on the pitch.

Coach Eddie Howe said after the game: "Unfortunately, it looks like he has suffered a serious injury." Show more

After a duel with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Fabian Schär collapses in the 70th minute and immediately calls the medical staff. The former international defender is then tended to on the pitch for several minutes.

The images of the scene get under your skin, because someone seems to have been seriously injured. After around five minutes, Schär is carried off the pitch on a stretcher to the applause of the fans.

"We hope it's not as bad as it looks"

Coach Eddie Howe said after the game when asked about Schär's state of health: "Yes, it doesn't look good for Fab. I think he's in hospital at the moment. He has a problem with his ankle. We hope it's not as bad as it looks. We send him our best wishes. He is such an important player."

Schär has done "unbelievable things" for the club and has always stood up for the team, Howe praised the Swiss before saying: "Unfortunately, it looks like he's picked up a serious injury."

As of early Thursday morning, the club had not yet announced the severity of the injury. Anyone who has seen the pictures should hardly be surprised if not only the ankle but also the knee has been affected.

Fabian Schär remains lying with a pained face and has to be stretchered off the pitch shortly afterwards. Picture: Imago

Particularly bitter: Schär has already missed several games this season due to a head injury he sustained in the Champions League thriller against Barcelona in September (video below).