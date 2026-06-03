When the World Cup was last held in the USA in 1994, the Swiss national team caused a sensation. Adrian Knup, Dominique Herr and Beni Thurnheer remember the British coach.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk show Heimspiel, former national team players Adrian Knup and Dominique Herr and cult commentator Beni Thurnheer reminisce about the 1994 World Cup.

One of the topics is the then national team coach Roy Hodgson. Thurnheer explains why Hodgson actually didn't like journalists at all.

Knup and Herr have high praise for Hodgson: "His standing with us was also huge." Show more

Heimspiel als Podcast

Roy Hodgson is the coaching legend par excellence in England. In March of this year, the 78-year-old took over relegation-threatened second division club Bristol City - and confidently led the club to relegation with eleven points from seven games.

Hodgson also enjoys an excellent reputation in Switzerland. It was he who led the national team to a World Cup in 1994 for the first time in 28 years. The then SRF commentator Beni Thurnheer also has fond memories of the British coach, even though he and his fellow reporters didn't always have it easy. "Hodgson hated journalists," says Thurnheer. The cult commentator remembers one Hodgson quote in particular: "Newspapers are only good for packing fish and chips."

Roy Hodgson was coach of the Swiss national team between 1992 and 1995. Keystone

He himself got on very well with the then national team coach. "But only when it wasn't about football," smiles Thurnheer. "I could talk to him about everything else. But he would have preferred not to give any interviews." Hodgson always had the feeling that opponents could find out tactical things about the national team through the media.

"Hodgson had the reddest head of all"

The Swiss players were hardly allowed to leave the team hotel at the time due to the tense political situation in the USA. So they had little choice but to "sunbathe" and get sunburnt. "While we were locked in the hotel, Hodgson went golfing with his assistant. That's why he had the reddest head of all," recalls Adrian Knup. "But we accepted that. His standing with us was also huge."

Dominique Herr also has nothing but praise for Hodgson. He introduced the 4-4-2 system to the national team and demanded that all levels up to the juniors play the same system. "I think our generation paved the way for what happened in Swiss football afterwards," said Herr. "Ten years later, Switzerland was able to qualify for every tournament every two years."

The whole program