  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss Cup in the ticker Next clash between Carouge and Basel

SDA

19.9.2025 - 18:52

Xherdan Shaqiri had trouble beating Étoile Carouge with FCB in 2025.
Xherdan Shaqiri had trouble beating Étoile Carouge with FCB in 2025.
KEYSTONE

The 2nd round of the Swiss Cup opens on Friday with a clash between Challenge League club Étoile Carouge and title holders Basel.

Keystone-SDA

19.09.2025, 18:52

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • #

    Third Cup clash in four years

    This is the third meeting between the two teams in the Cup since 2021.

    Four years ago, Geneva, who were still playing in the third-highest division at the time, pulled off a sensation with a 1-0 home win. Last season, Carouge also led for a long time and came close to reaching the semi-finals before Basel managed a late turnaround.

    The match at the Stade de la Fontenette kicks off at 19:00.

    • Show more

More from the department

Swiss Cup in the ticker. Basel threatened with a cup exit at Étoile Carouge - will the 2nd half turn things around?

Swiss Cup in the tickerBasel threatened with a cup exit at Étoile Carouge - will the 2nd half turn things around?

Shot blocked with his face. Schär gives update after head injury in the Champions League

Shot blocked with his faceSchär gives update after head injury in the Champions League

Women's Europa Cup. Young Boys play in Sarajevo, Grasshoppers at Ajax

Women's Europa CupYoung Boys play in Sarajevo, Grasshoppers at Ajax