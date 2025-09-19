#

This is the third meeting between the two teams in the Cup since 2021.

Four years ago, Geneva, who were still playing in the third-highest division at the time, pulled off a sensation with a 1-0 home win. Last season, Carouge also led for a long time and came close to reaching the semi-finals before Basel managed a late turnaround.

The match at the Stade de la Fontenette kicks off at 19:00.