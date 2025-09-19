The 2nd round of the Swiss Cup opens on Friday with a clash between Challenge League club Étoile Carouge and title holders Basel.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
#
Third Cup clash in four years
This is the third meeting between the two teams in the Cup since 2021.
Four years ago, Geneva, who were still playing in the third-highest division at the time, pulled off a sensation with a 1-0 home win. Last season, Carouge also led for a long time and came close to reaching the semi-finals before Basel managed a late turnaround.
The match at the Stade de la Fontenette kicks off at 19:00.