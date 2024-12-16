New president of the Spanish Football Federation, but for how long? Rafael Louzan Keystone

Spain's football association (RFEF) has a new president. In a competitive election, Rafael Louzan was elected for the period from 2024 to 2028, the RFEF announced.

Louzan, the president of the Galician section of the association, won with 90:43 votes against Salvador Goma from Valencia. However, it is uncertain how long Louzan will remain in office. A court has banned him from holding public office due to a breach of office in another function, and Louzan's appeal is currently underway.

He would be the fourth RFEF President to be removed from office in a very short space of time. It all started with the "kissing affair" involving then president Luis Rubiales, who kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth against her will after winning the 2023 Women's World Cup.