FC Aarau are still struggling to find their feet. The first win of the season last week was followed by a 1:2 home defeat against Bellinzona.

The Ticino side are becoming the Aargau team's opponents to fear. Bellinzona have won four matches in a row since October 2023, three of them in Aarau.

Saturday evening's game had some parallels with the clash a year ago in October. Milot Avdyli put Aarau ahead again, but Bellinzona's Ilan Sauter was the match-winner. He scored twice a year ago and now made it 2:1 in the 65th minute after Rilind Nivokazi had equalized in the first half.

Following the win, Bellinzona are now second in the Challenge League, three points behind leaders Thun.

Aarau - Bellinzona 1:2 (1:1). - 4466 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goals: 17 Avdyli 1:0. 28 Nivokazi 1:1. 65 Sauter 1:2.

Ranking: 1. Thun 6/14 (14:6). 2. Bellinzona 6/11 (10:8). 3. Etoile Carouge 6/10 (10:8). 4. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 6/10 (13-13). 5. Schaffhausen 6/8 (10:8). 6. Vaduz 6/8 (8:10). 7. Stade Nyonnais 6/7 (7:11). 8. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 6/5 (8:9). 9. Aarau 6/5 (7:11). 10. Wil 6/4 (10:13).

