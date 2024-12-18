Kylian Mbappé celebrates Real Madrid's first goal Keystone

Real Madrid secure the Intercontinental Cup title. The Spaniards beat Mexican club Pachuca 3:0 in the final in Lusail in northern Qatar.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kylian Mbappé in the first half and Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in the second half scored the goals for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

The Intercontinental Cup, officially known as the FIFA Challenger Cup, replaces the Club World Cup, which now takes place every four years rather than every year. The six winners of the continental championships play for the title. As Champions League winners, Real Madrid were seeded for the final.