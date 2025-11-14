Imago

Sometimes tears flow, sometimes he clashes with his teammates, sometimes he makes headlines off the pitch. We are talking about Neymar. Once the great superstar, he is now more of a problem case.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Neymar gave his teammates at FC Santos a piece of his mind in the last game and was annoyed about his substitution.

According to a report, Neymar apologized to the coach afterwards.

Neymar reacted angrily to this report, which he said was untrue. Show more

Neymar moves from Al-Hilal to FC Santos at the start of the year. The prodigal son is back in Brazil and the joy is immense. Things don't go badly at the start. Neymar delights the fans with a directly converted corner.

But the pendulum soon swings in the other direction. Neymar rarely provides any highlights on the pitch. And so, after 32 rounds, FC Santos is in a relegation battle. When he conceded the heaviest defeat of his career a few weeks ago, he even burst into tears.

Neymar seems to be increasingly losing the joy of playing football. But he doesn't seem to be primarily looking for his own faults ... In the last game, he threw his hands up several times, criticized his teammates and then got really annoyed about being substituted five minutes before the end.

Neymar is furious about the report

The Brazilian portal "Globo Esporte" reported that Neymar's teammates were increasingly annoyed by his disrespectful behavior. "He's not helping the team and is always causing trouble," an insider is quoted as saying. However, "Globo Esporte" also claims to know that Neymar has apologized to his coach for his behaviour in the last game.

Following this report, the former superstar exploded again. He ranted in a story on Instagram: "Another lie made up by a shitty journalist!"

Santos sporting director Alexandre Mattos backs Neymar on Instagram: "Geniuses are misunderstood, it's always been like this in the history of mankind," he begins his long post.

Behind the scenes, however, it is said that FC Santos do not want to extend Neymar's contract, which expires at the end of the year. He is also not currently an issue for the national team. Carlo Ancelotti doesn't think he's fit enough at the moment.