Second child with Biancardi Neymar becomes a father for the fourth time

27.12.2024 - 12:13

Professional footballer Neymar is going to be a dad for the fourth time.
Bruna Prado/AP

Brazil international Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi are expecting their second child together. Things are going much better for the 32-year-old off the pitch than on it.

DPA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi are expecting their second child together. For Neymar, it will be the fourth in the family.
  • He and his partner announce the news on Instagram. It will be a daughter.
Show more

Football star Neymar (32) is going to be a dad for the fourth time. "Welcome daughter," wrote his partner Bruna Biancardi on Instagram, adding: "May you arrive in the best of health! We are waiting for you to make our family even bigger."

Neymar and Biancardi are expecting their second child together. The Brazilian international also has two other children by two other women.

Things are not going well for the professional from Saudi Arabian club al-Hilal. Since his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023, Neymar has been repeatedly set back by injuries - including a torn cruciate ligament last season. He played his last competitive match on November 4.

