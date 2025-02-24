Neymar back in scoring mood. IMAGO

Neymar has impressed for Santos so far. He was directly involved in all three goals in the 3-0 win against Inter Limeira. Coach Pedro Caixinha already sees the Brazilian as the leader of the national team.

Neymar made his debut for his youth club FC Santos at the beginning of February. "I need more playing time, more games," explained the 33-year-old after his comeback, adding. "I'll be much better in three or four games".

The star striker played his sixth competitive match on Sunday against fourth-division side Inter Limeira. And in the final preliminary round match of the Campeonato Paulista (São Paulo state championship - ed.), the Brazilian shone with three scoring points - including a directly converted corner.

"That happened twice. I wanted to take a corner, they provoked me and I asked them to sing louder. And I gave the first assist. The second time I wanted to take the corner, they said it again and I thought to myself: now I'm going to score a goal. I took a great shot and scored my first Gol Olímpico," said Neymar, who even received applause from the opposing fans after scoring, on "CazéTV" (via "transfermarkt.de") after the final whistle.

- Fans boo Neymar

- Neymar tells them to be louder

- Neymar then scores directly from the corner



Neymar was dropped by Al-Hilal at the beginning of the year. A cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee and then another break due to thigh problems contributed to his withdrawal.

Already played more minutes than in Saudi Arabia

He only played a total of 428 minutes for the Saudi Arabian club (one goal and three assists in seven games). Neymar was criticized by his former coach Jorge Jesus. "The pitch is the only place where I can defend myself against this criticism and these comments," Neymar said afterwards.

The spectacular player now has 432 minutes under his belt for Santos - more than in a year and a half in the desert. With great performances for Santos, the 128-time international could also become interesting for the Seleção again.

Neymar is Brazil's record goalscorer. Bruna Prado/AP

"Of course every player wants to defend his country and his colors. For me it has always been a great honor, I have always given the maximum, I have always given 100% for the Brazilian national team. It's my favorite place to be. I like representing Brazil and the Brazilian people," said the record goalscorer (79 goals).

"If I ever get the chance to return to the Brazilian national team, I would be very happy." Neymar, who still holds the record for the highest transfer fee (222 million euros paid by PSG to Barcelona in 2017), has the support of Santos coach Pedro Caixinh.

Santos coach: Neymar can lead Brazil to the World Cup title

"Neymar is a genius as a person, a genius of football. But he's a very humble person and for people who don't know him, as was the case with me, the relationship with him is simple. He wants to win and compete. And later he can help Brazil in what could be his last World Cup," says Caixinh. "I remember the story that Argentina did with their good friend Lionel Messi. They made it their mission with Messi to become world champions. For Messi to become world champion."

Caixinh continued: "I think the whole of Brazil should do that. Our daily task is to help him grow and feel confident. That he feels happy to play the games, to put a stamp on the opponents and that he has that freedom. He has to have all that and if he finds it here, he'll surely find it in the Brazilian national team. If he finds it here and with Brazil, then I would say that a lot can happen."