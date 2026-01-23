Brazil’s star forward Neymar is set to make his first appearance at this World Cup. Coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that the world’s most expensive player has recovered from his calf injury.

Neymar is set to make his World Cup debut in the third group stage match against Scotland

“He’s available. He’s trained very well. He’s fit and ready to play,” Ancelotti said of Neymar. “We’re happy to have him back. He’s a top-quality player.”

The Brazilians will face Scotland in their final group stage match in Miami (Thursday, 12:00 a.m.).

The 34-year-old forward, who has been playing for his home club Santos again since early 2025, missed the first two group stage matches against Morocco (1–1) and Haiti (3–0). Given Neymar’s numerous injury problems in recent months, it came as a surprise that Ancelotti even named Brazil’s all-time leading scorer (79 goals in 128 international appearances) to the World Cup roster.