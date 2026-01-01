Will Mohamed Salah return to his former club AS Roma in January? The Egyptian's future at Liverpool FC still seems open after Salah publicly criticized his coach Arne Slot and was temporarily suspended.

As the Italian newspaper "La Repubblica " reports, former club AS Roma are therefore dreaming of a six-month loan - and a "sensational return" for Salah. However, there are two important reasons against the transfer: firstly, the Reds do not want to sell their goalscorer in the winter, according to the English media. Secondly, Salah has a mega salary at Liverpool and receives around 460,000 euros per week.