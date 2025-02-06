Neymar back at Santos. KEYSTONE

Neymar trained at Brazilian club FC Santos and rose to international stardom in Europe. Following the termination of his contract in Saudi Arabia, he now played in his home country for the first time.

Brazil's star striker Neymar believes he is slowly returning to form after his comeback for his youth club FC Santos. "I need more playing time, more games. I'm not at 100 percent, but I didn't expect to run as much as I did tonight," said the 33-year-old after his 52-minute appearance against bottom-of-the-table Botafogo FC. In the end, it was only enough for a 1-1 draw. "I'll be much better in three or four games," said Neymar afterwards on his birthday.

Neymar had previously been left out of Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. A cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee and then another break due to thigh problems played their part.

Neymar was criticized by his former coach Jorge Jesus. "The pitch is the only place where I can defend myself against this criticism and these comments," said Neymar. He had also been ready to play again at Al-Hilal, but after his serious injury, this had not been possible for 90 minutes so far. "I need some patience from the fans," he explained.

Neymar still holds a transfer record

The former world star played for FC Santos from 2009 to 2013 and scored a total of 134 goals in 220 games. He then moved to FC Barcelona. Neymar was actually still under contract with Al-Hilal until the summer, but he had not played a role in the team for some time. The tricky attacker, who critics accuse of a penchant for unnecessary tricks and provocations, has only played seven times for the club since his move to Saudi Arabia in August 2023, scoring one goal.

The 128-time Brazil international still holds the record for the highest transfer fee in football: in 2017, he moved from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros.