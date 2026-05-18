Brazil's injury-prone superstar Neymar had to worry about his nomination for the World Cup right up to the last minute. Keystone

Brazil's national football coach Carlo Ancelotti has included superstar Neymar in the 26-man squad for the World Cup this summer. His last international match was two and a half years ago.

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Recently, there had been doubts about the 34-year-old striker's fitness - Ancelotti therefore did not nominate him for the squad for the last two international matches in March. "Neymar can go to the World Cup - if he is 100 percent fit," the Italian had said at the time.

When Ancelotti mentioned Neymar's name during the squad presentation at the press conference, the room erupted in cheers. "He has improved his fitness, he will be an important player at this World Cup," said the coach.

The 66-year-old prefers experienced players for some positions in his squad - including Neymar. "He has experience in this type of competition, the affection of our group and he can create a better climate in this team." As expected, Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior is also in the squad. His club colleague Rodrygo and 19-year-old Chelsea FC wonderkid Estêvão will miss the World Cup through injury.

Neymar's last of 128 caps for the record-breaking world champions was two and a half years ago: in October 2023, the injury-prone star suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee in the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers and had to be substituted shortly before half-time.

Neymar has since returned to playing for his hometown club

Since then, Neymar has never returned to his former form. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal SFC let him move to his home club FC Santos in Brazil on a free transfer in January 2025. In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain paid a record transfer fee of 222 million euros to FC Barcelona for Neymar.

Brazil will face African champions Morocco in Group C at the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico on June 14 at midnight Swiss time. Six days later, the Seleção will face outsiders Haiti (2.30 a.m.). Finally, Brazil will take on Scotland on June 25 at 0.00 a.m. Swiss time.