Neymar in danger of missing the World Cup. Bruna Prado/AP

Neymar's participation in the next World Cup is becoming increasingly unlikely. Brazil's 34-year-old record goalscorer has once again been left out of national team coach Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

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On Monday, Ancelotti called up the players for the final international matches at the end of the month before announcing the squad for this summer's World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Tests against France and Croatia are scheduled in the USA on March 26 and 31. The two matches will be the Brazilians' last endurance tests before the World Cup squad is announced.

The last of Neymar's 128 appearances in the record world champion's jersey was two and a half years ago. In October 2023, the 34-year-old suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee during the 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in the World Cup qualifiers. Since then, the super-technician with 79 international goals has never regained his old form.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal SFC let him move to his home club FC Santos in Brazil on a free transfer in January 2025. In 2017, Paris Saint-Germain paid a record transfer fee of 222 million euros to FC Barcelona for Neymar.

Ancelotti leaves some hope

"Neymar can go to the World Cup - if he is 100 percent fit," said Ancelotti when announcing his squad. "I didn't call him up because he's not at 100 percent. And we need players who are at their best level. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showing his qualities and good physical condition."

Ancelotti has plenty of choice in attack, even without Neymar and Rodrygo, who is out with injury for this summer's tournament. For the upcoming test matches, the Italian has selected Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (FC Barcelona), former Sion striker Matheus Cunha (Manchester United) and debutant Igor Thiago (FC Brentford), among others.