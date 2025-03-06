  1. Residential Customers
Squad for World Cup qualifiers Neymar returns to the Brazil national team

SDA

6.3.2025 - 16:48

Can laugh again: Neymar is back in the Brazilian national team after his return to Santos.
Keystone

Neymar is back in the Brazilian national team after a break of almost a year and a half. The 33-year-old will be called up for the World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

Keystone-SDA

06.03.2025, 16:48

06.03.2025, 17:47

Neymar last played for the Seleção on October 17, 2023, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the 2-0 defeat in Uruguay. In the meantime, the once exceptional player has ended his unhappy spell at Al-Hilal - he played just seven games for the Saudi club in 17 months - and joined his home club Santos in January.

Now he is set to lead Brazil to the 2026 World Cup. The Seleção are only fifth in the South American group. The top six teams qualify directly for the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

