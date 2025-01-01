Neymar is one of the top stars with a contract expiring in the summer of 2025. Keystone

What do Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Manuel Neuer have in common? Their contracts expire in the summer of 2025. Other top players join this list. blue Sport provides an overview.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Extend or move on a free transfer? Many clubs and players are currently faced with these questions. Some top stars are also affected.

Joshua Kimmich, Neymar and co. will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs from January 1. Five national team players could also move on a free transfer in the summer.

So the chances of a contract extension or a possible transfer of the top players are good. Show more

Trent Alexander-Arnold

A Liverpool boy through and through. Having matured into a professional in his own youth, the full-back has become an integral part of the Reds. At the age of 17, Alexander-Arnold signed a contract with the big boys in 2016. Since then, he has made over 300 appearances for Liverpool and set up an impressive 85 goals. Anything other than an extension to his contract would be a surprise.

It's hard to imagine Liverpool without Trent Alexander-Arnold. KEYSTONE

Leroy Sané

In July 2020, Leroy Sané returned to the Bundesliga after a four-year stint at Manchester City. The winger, who trained at Schalke, moved to FC Bayern Munich for €49 million. Several clubs will be bidding for his services. Rumors of a transfer to the Premier League persist. Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be potential suitors, while a transfer to his former coach Hansi Flick at Barcelona also appears to be an option.

Will Leroy Sané also be scoring goals for Bayern from summer 2025? dpa

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian recently expressed his disappointment that Liverpool have still not made an offer to extend his contract. "I'm more away than staying," said Salah at the end of November. Jürgen Klopp brought the winger to Liverpool in the summer of 2017. In 375 competitive games for the Reds, he has scored 231 goals and set up 105. Salah is also on fire in the current season. He has already scored 20 goals and set up 17 in 26 competitive matches. Will Liverpool miss out on Salah's goals and assists from next summer? Not even the player himself knows at the moment ...

Mohamed Salah: 231 goals in 375 competitive matches for Liverpool FC. KEYSTONE

Alphonso Davies

There is probably no more attractive full-back on the Playstation than Alphonso Davies: he is offensively active and the opposing strikers have to dress very warmly in the sprint duel. He is more or less a defender and winger in one - and that of course also applies outside the console in real football. FC Bayern want to extend the 24-year-old's contract, but so far no agreement has been reached. The transfer rumor surrounding Real Madrid continues to persist.

Bayern, Real or another top club? Alphonso Davies is hotly courted. Tom Weller/dpa

Joshua Kimmich

For a long time, it was unclear whether Bayern Munich wanted to keep Joshua Kimmich in their ranks or not. Now, however, the German record champions want to continue to count on Kimmich's services. "We now want to quickly start talks with him about a contract extension," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen told the Abendzeitung newspaper in November. Does Kimmich also want to stay at FCB? The decision should be "well-considered", the midfielder said in November. Kimmich moved from Stuttgart to FC Bayern Munich in the summer of 2015 and has since won the championship eight times, the cup three times and the Champions League once.

Joshua Kimmich has played for Bayern Munich since 2015. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son is a gifted footballer, but you will look in vain for trophies at club level in his locker. At 32, is the time ripe for him to seek a new challenge? According to "footboom1", Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on the South Korean. However, Tottenham want to convince their attacker to extend his contract. The ex-Leverkusen man signed for Spurs in 2015. The London club transferred 30 million euros to the Werkself.

Heung-min Son is an important pillar at Tottenham. KEYSTONE

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne has been with the Skyblues the longest in the current Manchester City squad. His transfer in 2015 from Wolfsburg to Manchester for 76 million euros was viewed critically by some fans. They were quickly proved wrong. De Bruyne helped City to six wins in the Premier League and the Champions League trophy. De Bruyne's future is open. City want to keep him, but at the same time do not want to put any obstacles in the 33-year-old Belgian's way if he wants something new. According toThe Telegraph, the club has made its player an offer to play for subsidiary club New York City in the MLS from next season.

Manchester City do not want to put any obstacles in Kevin De Bruyne's way. Dave Thompson/AP/dpa

Jonathan Tah

He is very high up on the wish list of Bayern Munich and other top clubs: Jonathan Tah. As a 19-year-old, the central defender moved from HSV to Bayer Leverkusen in 2015. Last season was his first really big season, winning the double with the Werkself and putting himself on the shopping list of many clubs. Tah will be available at a bargain price in the summer, namely on a free transfer. A move to Bayern Munich was already on the cards in the last transfer window, but Tah stayed with Leverkusen. Will he now move next summer? Quite possibly. Tah's advisor Pini Zahavi told "Welt.de" in mid-November: "We would have liked to have brought Leverkusen a transfer fee. Now they won't get any money. In my opinion, that's a mistake." This statement can be interpreted as follows: Tah is gone in the summer. Most recently it was said that Tah wanted to move to Barcelona.

A free transfer in the summer? Possible for Jonathan Tah. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Virgil van Dijk

"He's our center half, he's our number 4, watch him defend and watch him score", are the first phrases of the Virgil van Dijk song sung by Liverpool fans to the tune of "Dirty Old Town". In German: "He's our central defender, he's our number 4, watch him defend and watch him score." Van Dijk is the Reds' undisputed defensive leader and captain - and he wants to keep it that way. According to "The Athletic", Liverpool made the Dutchman an initial offer to extend his contract a few days ago.

Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool's spokesman. Imago

Neymar

In August 2023, Saudi Arabia welcomed the Brazilian filigree technician to Al-Hilal with trumpets and drums. But the Neymar show has yet to materialize. His injury record has thickened and he has made just seven appearances for the desert club. Meanwhile, Neymar has been linked with his boyhood club FC Santos, who were recently promoted back to Brazil's top flight.

One of the seven games Neymar has played for Al-Hilal. sda

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi now has 39 games under his belt for Inter Miami. His US statistics include 34 goals and 18 assists. There are hardly any rumors of his departure in the summer. The reason: his contract does not expire until December 2025 (at the end of the MLS season).

Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami does not expire until December 2025. Rebecca Blackwell/AP/dpa

Marco Veratti

The Italian midfielder has been playing for Al-Arabi SC in Qatar since September 2023. His future is still open. In any case, he hasn't forgotten how to play football, as the video below shows.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2023 sparked a veritable fire of euphoria in Saudi Arabia. Dozens of other stars have followed the Saudi lure. Ronaldo has scored 74 goals in 83 competitive matches. Goals that Al-Nassr would probably love to add to his own account beyond the coming summer. But a player like Ronaldo is highly sought after. Galatasaray Istanbul are said to have already enquired about the soon-to-be 40-year-old. Whether the Turkish club can even afford the top earner is questionable.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not forgotten how to score goals, even in Al-Nassr kit. -/Saudi Press Agency/dpa

Manuel Neuer

In November 2023, FC Bayern extended the contract with Manuel Neuer until 2025. The extension was automatic due to a clause, as Neuer had played a certain number of games. According toBild, such a clause is no longer included in the current contract. This leaves Neuer's future at Bayern open. After the 1:1 against Dortmund at the end of November, the 38-year-old is keeping a low profile: "There are many factors involved (in a contract extension, editor's note). How it feels, whether it's fun and what the club says."

Is Manuel Neuer hanging on for a 15th season at Bayern? Sven Hoppe/dpa

Jonathan David

Year after year, the Canadian striker has been linked with top European clubs, but since his arrival at Lille in 2020, he has remained loyal to the French club. That could soon change, as David remains a hot commodity on the transfer market. The 24-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided 5 assists in 26 competitive matches this season. He beat Real Madrid and Atlético in the Champions League. He is likely to leave Lille in the summer at the latest, perhaps even in January.

How long will Jonathan David continue to score goals at Lille? Keystone

Ruben Vargas

Will Ruben Vargas make the leap to a bigger club? The national team player has been under contract with Augsburg since 2019. According to media reports, Vargas could leave FCA before his contract expires. Sevilla have expressed interest in the winger and Borussia Mönchengladbach are also said to have Vargas on their radar. According to "fussballtransfers.com", Augsburg want 2.5 million euros for a signing before his contract expires.

Sevilla and Gladbach are apparently interested in Ruben Vargas. Tom Weller/dpa

Fabian Schär

Schär is a permanent fixture at Newcastle. According to "Chroniclelive", the central defender is on the verge of extending his contract with the Magpies beyond 2025.

Dereck Kutesa

He leads the Super League scoring charts with 11 goals in 18 games. Kutesa has already tried his luck in France and Belgium, will the 27-year-old soon take another step abroad?

Yvon Mvogo

Mvogo was relegated to Ligue 2 with Lorient last season. However, the club is now well on the way to regaining promotion. Mvogo also enjoys an excellent reputation in the national team and is currently number 2 behind Gregor Kobel. In March, he told blue Sport that he could well imagine a move.

Renato Steffen

Steffen is one of the key players at Super League leaders Lugano, where he is now in his third season. Does the 33-year-old want to embark on a new adventure at the end of his career? There will certainly be one or two interested parties.

Other well-known players whose contract expires in 2025

- David de Gea (Fiorentina)

- Frank Anguissa (Napoli)

- Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

- Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

- Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

- Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

- Jorginho (Arsenal)

- Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)