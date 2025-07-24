NEYMAR TEVE TOTAL CERTEZA QUE FOI GOL



FOI OU NÃO? pic.twitter.com/eLPNegWasU — Cartolouco 👑 (@Cartolouco) July 24, 2025

You don't see something like this every day: Neymar celebrates a goal full of euphoria and even smashes the corner flag - only to realize that no goal has been scored. His club Santos remains deep in the relegation mire.

Jan Arnet

Neymar's return to Brazil has been anything but a dream so far. The 33-year-old has only played 15 games since joining his parent club Santos in January, missing many matches through injury. Santos are struggling and are only 17th in the Brazilian Série A and thus in a relegation spot.

On Thursday night, Neymar scored for the fifth time since Santos' return in the match against Internacional. Unfortunately, there was no goal at all. The superstar thought he had outsmarted the opposing goalkeeper with his direct shot. However, he deflected the ball against the post and then cleared it off the line.

By then, however, Neymar had long since turned away to celebrate, sliding to the corner flag on his knees and smashing it with a kick. The dribbling artist even tries to tear his shirt off, but then seems to realize that nobody is celebrating with him and the game continues. Neymar can hardly believe it and walks back onto the pitch shaking his head.

In the end, the game was lost 2-1 - and Santos' relegation worries grew ever greater.